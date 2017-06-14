App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 14, 2017 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Banks's 23rd AGM will be held on July 26, 2017

IndusInd Bank has informed that Twenty-third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 for determining the entitlement of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of the members in the AGM.

IndusInd Banks's 23rd AGM will be held on July 26, 2017
Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby notify that:

The Twenty-third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 2.00 p.m. at Hotel Sheraton Grand (formerly, Hotel Le Meridien), Raja Bahadur Mill Road, Pune – 411 001, Maharashtra.
Further, in terms of Regulation 42, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Thursday, July 20, 2017 to Wednesday, July 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Bank's AGM and for determining the entitlement of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of the members in the AGM.

All applications for transfer of shares received upto the close of business hours on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 will be given effect to, and the dividend will be paid to the transferees.

The dividend would be made payable to the Members of the Bank on or after Monday, July 31, 2017
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.