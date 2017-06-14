IndusInd Banks's 23rd AGM will be held on July 26, 2017

Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby notify that:The Twenty-third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 2.00 p.m. at Hotel Sheraton Grand (formerly, Hotel Le Meridien), Raja Bahadur Mill Road, Pune – 411 001, Maharashtra.Further, in terms of Regulation 42, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Thursday, July 20, 2017 to Wednesday, July 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Bank's AGM and for determining the entitlement of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of the members in the AGM.All applications for transfer of shares received upto the close of business hours on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 will be given effect to, and the dividend will be paid to the transferees.The dividend would be made payable to the Members of the Bank on or after Monday, July 31, 2017Source : BSE