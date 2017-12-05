App
Indsoya's board meeting held on December 12, 2017
Dec 04, 2017 10:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indsoya's board meeting held on December 12, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Board of Director of the company will meet on Tuesday December 12, 2017.

 
 
The Board of Director of the company will meet on Tuesday 12th December, 2017 to consider and take on record the following matters:

1)To discuss & approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.
2)Any other matter permitted by chair.
Source : BSE
