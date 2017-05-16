Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given , that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 29th May, 2017 at 10.15 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 'Indsil House', T V Samy Road (West), R S Puram, Coimbatore 641002 to consider and approve amongst the other things, the following: 1.The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017. 2.Recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. 3.Proposal for the Merger of M/s. Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Private Limited (Transferor Company) with the Company. As per Company's code of Coduct, the Trading Window for dealing in the Shares of the Company for the Insiders (as defined in the code) shall remain closed from Friday, the 19th May, 2017 to Wednesday, the 31st May, 2017 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE