App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given , that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 29th May, 2017 at 10.15 A.M.

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given , that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 29th May, 2017 at 10.15 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 'Indsil House', T V Samy Road (West), R S Puram, Coimbatore 641002 to consider and approve amongst the other things, the following: 1.The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017. 2.Recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. 3.Proposal for the Merger of M/s. Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Private Limited (Transferor Company) with the Company. As per Company's code of Coduct, the Trading Window for dealing in the Shares of the Company for the Insiders (as defined in the code) shall remain closed from Friday, the 19th May, 2017 to Wednesday, the 31st May, 2017 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.