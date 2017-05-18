App
May 18, 2017 11:52 AM IST

Indrayani Biotech's board meeting on May 27, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Indrayani Biotech would be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, at 1133/5, F C Road, Opp. Police Grounds, Pune – 411 016 to approve the Audited Financial Results for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Indrayani Biotech Limited would be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, at 1133/5, F C Road, Opp. Police Grounds, Pune – 411 016 to approve the Audited Financial Results for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2017 and to transact other businesses of the Company.Source : BSE

