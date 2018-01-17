Indraprastha Medical Corporation's board meeting on February 7, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 7th February, 2018, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2017
