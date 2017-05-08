May 08, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indraprastha Medical Corporation to consider dividend
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, to consider and approve, the audited financial results for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017.
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia :-
1. to consider and approve, the audited financial results for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017, and
2. to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE
