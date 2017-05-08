Indraprastha Medical Corporation's board meeting on May 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017, inter alia :- (i)to consider and approve, the audited financial results for the quarter/ year ended 31st March, 2017, and (ii)to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE