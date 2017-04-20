Apr 20, 2017 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indowind Energy's board meeting on April 29, 2017
Board meeting of Indowind Energy Ltd will be held on 29th April 2017, to consider interalia, the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 along with Closure of Trading Window.
