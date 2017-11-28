Indowind Energy's board meeting on December 5, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015 ,We hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Indowind Energy Limited will be held on Tuesday,December 5 2017 at 11.30 Am at the Registered office of the Company to consider interalia,the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second quarter ended 30th September 2017Source : BSE