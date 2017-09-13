App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 13, 2017 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indovation Tech: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform the Exchange that at the Board meeting of M/s PVV Infra Limited held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 4.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company.

Indovation Tech: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that at the Board meeting of M/s PVV Infra Limited held on Wednesday, the 13th day of September, 2017 4.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company the following were duly considered and approved by the Board:

1. Shifting of Registered office from Chennai (Tamilnadu) to Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).

2. Increase of Authorized Capital from Rs.10 crores to Rs.20 crores and subsequent Alternation of Memorandum of Association.

3. Issue of 1,00,80,000 equity share warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to the promoters and non promoters.

4. Approval of Postal Ballot for the above mentioned purpose.

5. Appointment of Mr. Vivek Surana, Practicing company secretary, to act as a scrutinizer to conduct and scrutinize the e-voting and Physical Ballot process in a fair and transparent manner.

This is for the information and records of the Exchange, please.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.