Indovation Tech: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that at the Board meeting of M/s PVV Infra Limited held on Wednesday, the 13th day of September, 2017 4.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company the following were duly considered and approved by the Board:1. Shifting of Registered office from Chennai (Tamilnadu) to Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).2. Increase of Authorized Capital from Rs.10 crores to Rs.20 crores and subsequent Alternation of Memorandum of Association.3. Issue of 1,00,80,000 equity share warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to the promoters and non promoters.4. Approval of Postal Ballot for the above mentioned purpose.5. Appointment of Mr. Vivek Surana, Practicing company secretary, to act as a scrutinizer to conduct and scrutinize the e-voting and Physical Ballot process in a fair and transparent manner.This is for the information and records of the Exchange, please.Source : BSE