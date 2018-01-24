App
Days hours minutes
Jan 24, 2018 04:01 PM IST

Indosolar's board meeting on January 30, 2018

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, to inter-alia consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2017.

 
 
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 14.72 and 52-week low Rs 5.79 on 10 January, 2018 and 18 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.43 percent below its 52-week high and 76.86 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 381.00 crore.

Source : BSE
