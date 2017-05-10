Indokem: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that, the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held earlier today at 4.00 P.M. and ended at 6.45 P.M. The outcome of the Board Meeting, inter alia, is as under: 1.Approval of the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 2.Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 3.Appointment of Secretarial Auditor as per Sec 204 of Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE