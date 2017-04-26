App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 26, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Thai Securities' board meeting on May 06, 2017

Indo Thai Securities' board meeting on May 06, 2017
This is to inform you that, the 322nd Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at its Registered Office situated at 'Capital Tower, 2nd Floor, Plot Nos. 169A-171, PU-4, Scheme No.-54, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, 452010' on Saturday, May 06, 2017 at 12.00 P.M., to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2017 on equity shares of the Company and to transact other incidental & ancillary matters. Further, we wish to inform you that for the above purpose and as per the Company's Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain close for Designated Persons from April 26, 2017 till the completion of 48 hours from May 06, 2017 after the results are made available to public.Source : BSE

