Indo Thai Securities to consider dividend

This is to inform you that, the 322nd Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at its Registered Office situated at 'Capital Tower, 2nd Floor, Plot Nos. 169A-171, PU-4, Scheme No.-54, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, 452010' on Saturday, May 06, 2017 at 12.00 P.M., to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2017 on equity shares of the Company and to transact other incidental & ancillary matters.Source : BSE