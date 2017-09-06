Indo Tech Transformers: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, 06th September, 2017, the Board of Directors of the Company have considered and approved the following items:1. Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30th June 2017.2. Resignation of Mr. Ranganathan V from the office of Director with effect from end of business hours 6th September 2017.Please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30th June 2017, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.This is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Director commenced at 11:00 A.M and concluded at 1:15 P.M.Source : BSE