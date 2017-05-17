App
May 17, 2017 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Tech Transformers: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have considered and approved the following items: 1.Adopted the Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended 31st March 2017 Please find enclosed the Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended 31st March 2017 along with Auditors' Report and Declaration of unmodified opinion thereon. 2.The 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company is proposed to be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 This is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Director commenced at 11:00 A.M and concluded at 02:15 P.M. We request you to take the same on record and acknowledgeSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

