Sep 07, 2017 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Tech Transformers: Outcome of AGM

This is to inform you that the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 and the business mentioned in the Notice dated 14th July 2017 were transacted.

In this regard, Please find enclosed the following-

1. Summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30, Part-A of Schedule -III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.


Kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE

