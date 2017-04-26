App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 26, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Tech Transformers' board meeting on May 17, 2017

This is to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17th May 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2017.

Indo Tech Transformers' board meeting on May 17, 2017
This is to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17th May 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2017. Further, in accordance with the code of conduct and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Trading window for dealing in shares of the Company will remain closed from 26th April 2017 and shall reopen on 19th May 2017.

