Indo Tech Transformers' board meeting on May 17, 2017

This is to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17th May 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2017. Further, in accordance with the code of conduct and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Trading window for dealing in shares of the Company will remain closed from 26th April 2017 and shall reopen on 19th May 2017. We request you to take the same on record and confirm.Source : BSE