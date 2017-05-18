Indo Rama Synthetics: Outcome of board meeting

Please find herewith Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report and Form B, for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2017, duly approved by the Board of Directors in conformity with the Listing Regulations are enclosed. Annual General Meeting: The 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 19th September 2017 at A-31, MIDC Industrial Area, Butibori - 441122, Nagpur, Maharashtra. Book Closure: The Register of Members and Share Transfer books will remain closed from Tuesday, 12th September 2017 to Tuesday, 19th September 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 31st Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE