Jun 01, 2017 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indo Rama Synth change in director
Demise of Director; In terms of Regulation 68(2) of the Listing Regulation, this is to inform you that the sudden and sad passing away of Mr. Mohan Lal Lohia (DIN 00918397), Director of the Company, today, i.e., 1st June 2017. He was Chairman-Emeritus of the Company. This is for your kind information and record.
Source : BSE
