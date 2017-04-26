Indo Rama Synth's board meeting on May 18, 2017

Board of Directors on Thursday, 18th May 2017 Dear Sir, We wish to inform you that 9th meeting of the Board of Directors of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited, will be held on Thursday, the 18th day of May 2017, for the following purposes: i)To consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2017; ii)To consider and decide the date of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company; and iii)To consider and decide the dates of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company. This is the advance intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE