Aug 28, 2017 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Pacific's board meeting held on September 02, 2017

This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 02, 2017 at 11.00 A.M the Corporate office of the Company.

This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Indo Pacific Projects Limited [CIN: L74140MH1982PLC026882] is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 02ndSeptember, 2017 at 11.00 A.M the Corporate office of the Company at 1st Floor B Poonam Chambers Byramji Town Chinndwara Road Nagpur-13. inter-alia to consider and approve:

1) Annual Report for the 2016-17 containing the Directors' Report, Management Discussion & Analysis report, Corporate Governance report etc.
2) Secretarial Audit report for the Financial Year 2016-17
3) Fixation of date, time &venue of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company
4) Book closure date for the ensuing AGM
5) Approval of E-voting process for the ensuing AGM amongst other businesses.
6) Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Therefore you are requested to take this aforesaid on your record and acknowledge the receipt.
Source : BSE

