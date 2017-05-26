May 26, 2017 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indo National recommends dividend
Indo National Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 25/- per share (250 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
Indo National Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 25/- per share (250%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE