May 11, 2017 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indo Gulf Inds board meeting on May 20, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 20th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE