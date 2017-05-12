Indo Gulf Inds board meeting on May 20, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 20th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE