Indo Credit Capital: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to above subject and in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we hereby submit the following outcome of the meeting of the Board of Director in its meeting held on 11th May, 2017 has approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with Audited Report and Form-A Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. The Meeting of Board of Director Commenced at 11:00 A.M. and Concluded at 12.45 P.M.Source : BSE