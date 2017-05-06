Indo Count's board meeting to be held on May 15, 2017

Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, we wish to inform the Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following matters: a)To approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 b)To recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 Further, in view of above, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders read with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the Company's Directors and designated employees / persons of the Company from 6th May, 2017 to 17th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE