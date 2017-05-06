App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 11:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Count's board meeting to be held on May 15, 2017

We wish to inform the Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017.

Indo Count's board meeting to be held on May 15, 2017
Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, we wish to inform the Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following matters: a)To approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 b)To recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 Further, in view of above, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders read with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the Company's Directors and designated employees / persons of the Company from 6th May, 2017 to 17th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.