May 15, 2017 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indo Borax to consider dividend
This is to inform you that the a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider inter alia, 1. The Audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2017 2. Recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company.Source : BSE