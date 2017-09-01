Sep 01, 2017 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indo Asian Fin A.G.M. held on September 25, 2017
NOTICE is hereby given that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, the September 25, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.
NOTICE is hereby given that the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Monday, the 25th September, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Shankar Business Space, No.5/4, Nana Street, T.Nagar, Chennai- 600017 to transact the business as set out in the AGM Notice.Source : BSE