Indo Amines: Outcome of committee meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Administrative Committee of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot W-44, MIDC Phase II, MIDC, Dombivli (E), Thane – 421 203 have approved the followings: 1. Appointment of Mr. Suneel Raje as an Independent Director subject to the approval of members at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Keyur Chitre as an Executive Director subject to the approval of members at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE