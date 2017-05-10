App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Amines: Outcome of committee meeting

We wish to inform you that the Administrative Committee of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017

Indo Amines: Outcome of committee meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Administrative Committee of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot W-44, MIDC Phase II, MIDC, Dombivli (E), Thane – 421 203 have approved the followings: 1. Appointment of Mr. Suneel Raje as an Independent Director subject to the approval of members at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Keyur Chitre as an Executive Director subject to the approval of members at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.