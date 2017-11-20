IndiGrid InvIT Fund's EGM on November 20, 2017

We, the Investment Manager of India Grid Trust (the 'IndiGrid'), hereby submits details regarding the proceeding and voting results of the business transacted at the Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') of the Unitholders of the IndiGrid ('Unitholders') held on Monday, November 20, 2017, at 10.30 A.M., at Trident,Bandra Kurla, C-56, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai- 400 098, Maharashtra, in furtherance of the notice to the Unitholders dated October 25, 2017.Source : BSE