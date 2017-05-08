May 08, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian Toners' board meeting on May 20, 2017
Indian Toners & Developers Limited intimated BSE that Board Meeting has been fixed for 20th May, 2017 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.
