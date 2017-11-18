App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 17, 2017 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Toners and Developers' board to consider dividend

Indian Toners & Developers Limited informed that in the meeting of Board of Directors scheduled on November 27, 2017, and declaration of interim dividend, to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the current financial year 2017-18.

 
 
Indian Toners & Developers Limited informed to BSE Limited that in the meeting of Board of Directors scheduled on 27.11.2017, inter-alia, following item may also be considered:-

1.Declaration of interim dividend, to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the current financial year 2017-18. (Copy of letter dated 17.11.2017 attached)
Source : BSE
