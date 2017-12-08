Indian Terrain Fashions' board meeting on December 14, 2017

This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company as per Ind AS for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE