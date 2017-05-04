Indian Metals to consider final dividend

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:1. To take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017; and2. To consider recommendation of final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the trading window for dealing in equity shares of the Company shall remain closed for all directors and designated employees with effect from May 11, 2017 to May 20, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of declaration of audited financial results.Source : BSE