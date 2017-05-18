May 18, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian Metals recommends final dividend
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, have recommended final dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each subject to approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
