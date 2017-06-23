App
Jun 23, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Metals' AGM Notice Update

Please note that the 55th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 17th July, 2017 at 3.00 PM.

Enclosed please find herewith copies of the Notice published in ‘The Business Standard' (English) and in ‘Pragatibadi' (vernacular) on 23rd June 2017 regarding Annual General Meeting, Book Closure and E-voting Information.

Please note that the 55th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 17th July, 2017 at 3.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company.Source : BSE

