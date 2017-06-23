Jun 23, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian Metals' AGM on July 17, 2017
Enclosed please find herewith a copy of the Notice of 55th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, the 17th July 2017 at 3.00 PM at its Registered Office at IMFA Building, Bhubaneswar-751010, Odisha.
Enclosed please find herewith a copy of the Notice of 55th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, the 17th July 2017 at 3.00 PM at its Registered Office at IMFA Building, Bhubaneswar-751010, Odisha.Source : BSE