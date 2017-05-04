App
May 04, 2017 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Metals' board meeting on May 18, 2017

We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at Bhubaneswar on Thursday, the 18th May 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the following: i) To take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017; and ii) To consider recommendation of final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further please note that the trading window for dealing in equity shares of the Company shall remain closed for all directors and designated employees with effect from 11th May 2017 to 20th May 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of declaration of audited financial results. This may kindly be taken on record.Source : BSE

