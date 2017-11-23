Indian Link Chain Manufacturers' board meeting on December 04, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provision of clause No. 29 of LODR the next meeting of the Board of directors of the company will be held on December 04, 2017 at Ashok Garden CHS, Flat No. 1204, B wing, Tokersi Jivraj Road, Mumbai-400015 at 12.00 P.M to consider and take on record following matters:1. To approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year endedSeptember 30, 2017.2. Any other business with the permission of chair.Source : BSE