Indian Infotech: Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 has, inter alia, approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.The Board of Directors did not recommend any dividend on the equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04.00 p.m. and concluded at 05.00 p.m.Accordingly, please find enclosed herewith:(i)Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017; and(ii)Auditor's Report on the Audited Financial Results.Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the above on your records.Source : BSE