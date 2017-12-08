Indian Infotech and Software's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at 01.00 PM at the Registered office of the company, Room No.-122, 1st Floor, Block -D, Sitladevi Chs Ltd, D N Nagar Ambivali, Andheri (W), Mumbai - 400053, interalia to consider & approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended and half year ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE