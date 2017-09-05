Indian Infotech's AGM held on September 28, 2017

It is hereby further informed that the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company shall be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 09.00 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company at Room No. 122, Block - D, 1st Floor, Sitladevi CHS Ltd, D N Nagar Ambivali, Andheri (W), Mumbai – 400 053 to transact the businesses as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated August 12, 2017 enclosed herewith. The Book Closure date shall be from September 22, 2017 to September 28, 2017 (both days inclusive). Cut-off date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to vote electronically for the ensuing AGM shall be September 21, 2017. The Remote e-voting period commences on September 25, 2017 at 9:00 am and ends on September 27, 2017 at 5:00 pm. During this period, the shareholders of the company holding shares in physical or in dematerialized form as on September 21, 2017, may cast their vote electronically.Source : BSE