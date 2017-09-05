App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Infotech's AGM held on September 28, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 09.00 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company.

Indian Infotech's AGM held on September 28, 2017
It is hereby further informed that the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company shall be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 09.00 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company at Room No. 122, Block - D, 1st Floor, Sitladevi CHS Ltd, D N Nagar Ambivali, Andheri (W), Mumbai – 400 053 to transact the businesses as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated August 12, 2017 enclosed herewith. The Book Closure date shall be from September 22, 2017 to September 28, 2017 (both days inclusive). Cut-off date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to vote electronically for the ensuing AGM shall be September 21, 2017. The Remote e-voting period commences on September 25, 2017 at 9:00 am and ends on September 27, 2017 at 5:00 pm. During this period, the shareholders of the company holding shares in physical or in dematerialized form as on September 21, 2017, may cast their vote electronically.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.