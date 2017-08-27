Aug 24, 2017 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian Hume Pipe secures order worth Rs 100 crore
The Company has secured a Work Order of Rs.100.46 Crores from Municipal Corporation Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh for augmentation of Water Supply Scheme Part-II-Distribution System, Bilaspur (Chattisgarh) under AMRUT Mission.The work is to be completed within 24 months.
Source : BSE
