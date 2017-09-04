Indian Extractions: Outcome of AGM

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Other Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, we hereby submitting proceedings of the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 01st September, 2017 at 04.00 P.M., at Babasaheb Dahanukar Sabhagruh, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industry Building, Oricon House, 12, Kaikhushru Dubhash Marg, Fort, Mumbai–400001.Source : BSE