Indian Bright Steel Company's board meeting held on December 07, 2017

Board meeting held on 07/12/2017 to approve the financial results for quarter ended 30.09.2017.

Indian Bright is in the Steel - Medium & Small sector.

The company management includes Manubhai Kalidas Parekh - Chairman, Ashish Deora - Director & CEO, Avinash Jajodia - Director, Minoo Deora - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 504731.

Its Registered office is at "Aurum Platz"", C. S. No. 406, Malabar Hill Division,,�D� Ward, B. N. Cross Lane, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400007.

Their Registrars are Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE