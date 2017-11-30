Indian Bright Steel Company's board meeting held on December 07, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Board meeting held on December 07, 2017 to approve the financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Indian Bright is in the Steel - Medium & Small sector.
The company management includes Manubhai Kalidas Parekh - Chairman, Ashish Deora - Director & CEO, Avinash Jajodia - Director, Minoo Deora - Director.
It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 504731.
Its Registered office is at "Aurum Platz"", C. S. No. 406, Malabar Hill Division,,�D� Ward, B. N. Cross Lane, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400007.Their Registrars are Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE