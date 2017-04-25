Indian Bank: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Bank has, in the meeting held on April 25, 2017 recommended payment of dividend of a 6.00 (60%) per Equity Share of face value of a 10/- each for the year 2016-17, subject to declaration of the same by the shareholders of the Bank in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The equity dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE