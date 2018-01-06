App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 06, 2018 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Bank likely to raise equity capital of upto Rs 7,000 cr

An Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Bank will be held on Wednesday, the January 31, 2018 to get their approval for raising equity capital by the Bank upto Rs 7,000 crore in one or more tranches in the current or subsequent financial years based on the requirement through FPO/ Private Placement/ QIP/ Rights Issue/ Preferential issue/ Institutional Placement Programme

 
 
An Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Bank will be held on Wednesday, the January 31, 2018 at 10.30 a.m. at IMAGE Auditorium, MRC Nagar, Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai - 600028 to get their approval for raising equity capital by the Bank upto Rs.7,000 Crore (including premium) in one or more tranches in the current or subsequent financial years based on the requirement through FPO/ Private Placement/ QIP/ Rights Issue/ Preferential issue/ Institutional Placement Programme to be decided by the Bank, under Section 3 (2B) (c) of the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 / 1980.

The internal cut-off date to ascertain the shareholders entitled to receive the Notice of the EGM has been fixed as Friday, the December 29, 2017. Notice of the EGM is attached.Source : BSE
