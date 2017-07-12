Indian Bank's June quarter results on on July 21, 2017

A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Friday, the July 21, 2017, inter alia, for approving the Standalone Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.In terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealings in securities of the Bank will remain closed from July 13, 2017 to July 23, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors / Designated Persons of the Bank. The Trading Window will open on July 24, 2017.Source : BSE