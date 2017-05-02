May 02, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian Bank's board meeting on May 05, 2017
A proposal for issue of Long Term Bonds for financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing upto an amount of Rs.5,000 crore will be taken up for the approval of the Board in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank, scheduled to be held on May 05, 2017.
A proposal for issue of Long Term Bonds for financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing upto an amount of Rs.5,000 crore will be taken up for the approval of the Board in the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank, scheduled to be held on May 05, 2017.Source : BSE