Indian Bank's AGM on 12.06.2017.

Eleventh AGM of the Bank will be held on Monday, 12.06.2017 at 10.30 a.m. at IMAGE, Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai to transact the following businesses; 1.Adoption of Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended 31.03.2017. 2.Declaration of dividend for the year 2016-17. 3.Approval for raising of Equity Capital by issue of 4.75 crore Equity Shares through FPO/Rights/Private Placement/QIP/Preferential Issue. 4.Election of two directors from amongst the shareholders of the Bank, other than the Central Government. The internal cut-off date to ascertain the shareholders eligible to receive the Notice for the AGM is 28.04.2017. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 06.06.2017 to 12.06.2017, both days inclusive, for AGM and determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend.Source : BSE